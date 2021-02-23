Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 34.3% Lower This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $632,930.08 and approximately $227,794.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075787 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

