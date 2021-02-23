Metacoin Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Metacoin has a market cap of $56.03 million and $6,099.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.33 or 0.00735945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.06 or 0.04603264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

