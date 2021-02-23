Metadium Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Metadium has a total market cap of $15.97 million and $125,889.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00686416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.30 or 0.04280079 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.