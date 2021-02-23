MetaHash Price Down 28.6% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $164,274.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.18 or 0.00484590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00082076 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00508691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00074022 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,563,955,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,394,666,175 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

