Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.73

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Metal has a market capitalization of $48.21 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

