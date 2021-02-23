Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) Trading Down 1.6%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 6,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 as of its most recent SEC filing.

