Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.55 ($10.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on B4B3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.55 ($14.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. Metro AG has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.62.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

