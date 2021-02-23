Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $2.07 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Metronome has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and $141,695.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00004442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.81 or 0.00455268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00481649 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,805,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,471,765 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

