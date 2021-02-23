Meyer Handelman Co. Has $126.46 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $369,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.05. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

