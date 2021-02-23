MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 40,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MGM traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,098,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,583. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

