MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading 5.5% Higher

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.59. 15,098,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 10,060,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,755 shares of company stock worth $2,472,645 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $177,891,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

