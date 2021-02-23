Michael A. Jacobsen Sells 10,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 665,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omeros by 225.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $4,732,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

