Michael Gleeson Sells 2,340 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $51,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 416,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 3.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 400,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 107,727 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.