Michael Gleeson Sells 2,340 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $51,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 416,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94.
Shares of GNMK stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 3.02.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.
About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.
