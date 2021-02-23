Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Up 6.8%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 5,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

About Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

