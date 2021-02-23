Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.54 and a 200-day moving average of $218.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

