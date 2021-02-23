Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

