Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

