Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

