Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

