Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 13.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

