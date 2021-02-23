MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 10.4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $16.19. 15,074,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 17,443,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
