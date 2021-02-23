MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 10.4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $16.19. 15,074,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 17,443,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

