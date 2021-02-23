MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading Down 6.4%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 10,676,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,479,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MICT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MICT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MICT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MICT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MICT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

