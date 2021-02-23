MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.77

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.77 and traded as high as $29.12. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 38,907 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $460.67 million, a P/E ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

