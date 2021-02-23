Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 910478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Millrock Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

