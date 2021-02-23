Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.50

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 110.75 ($1.45), with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The firm has a market cap of £234.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.65.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

