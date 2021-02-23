MINDOL Market Capitalization Reaches $42.11 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and $16,878.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.00475504 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.90 or 0.02233655 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

