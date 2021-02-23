MINDOL (MIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88,884.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. MINDOL has a market cap of $34.12 million and $88,884.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00462895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00034248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.05 or 0.02286531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.