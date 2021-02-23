Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Trading Up 2.9%

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 58,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 114,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

