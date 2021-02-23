MintCoin (MINT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $49.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.