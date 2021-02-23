Minter Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $672,932.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 176.6% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $52.68 million and approximately $672,932.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,711,381,872 coins and its circulating supply is 3,506,172,305 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

