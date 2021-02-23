MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $523,864.73 and approximately $178.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.97 or 0.03196871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00356145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01060138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.05 or 0.00425233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00382230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00258297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022767 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

