MIR COIN (MIR) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $743,164.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00467147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00068226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00079496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00497071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075801 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

