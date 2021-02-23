Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.58

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 108998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

Get Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) alerts:

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.