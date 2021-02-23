Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.58

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 108998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.