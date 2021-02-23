Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.49 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00011205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $196.13 million and $20.49 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,106,672 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

