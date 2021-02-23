Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $553.48 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for approximately $553.48 or 0.01137576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $256,626.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00487635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,012 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

