Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $12.82

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for approximately $12.82 or 0.00025450 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $912,230.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.00481453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00070855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00534442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073537 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 779,324 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

