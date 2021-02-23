Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $475,082.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $12.69 or 0.00026905 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $475,082.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00443117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00535956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 702,343 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

