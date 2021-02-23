Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Down 20.7% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $265,194.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $687.22 or 0.01407760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00068806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00079662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00514968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 15,563 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

