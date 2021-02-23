Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $18.22. Misonix shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 67,917 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $311.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Misonix by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Misonix by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Misonix in the third quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Misonix by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

