Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

MAB stock opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 411.11 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.89.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

