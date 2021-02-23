Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Mithril has a total market cap of $16.55 million and $8.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00478991 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.