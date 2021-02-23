Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Down to $52.20

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), but opened at GBX 50 ($0.65). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 593,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.23. The company has a market capitalization of £742.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

