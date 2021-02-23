Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,690 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Shares of DLR opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

