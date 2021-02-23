Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 42,855 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $51,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

