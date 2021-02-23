Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,230 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

