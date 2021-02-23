Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

