Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 73.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $383.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

