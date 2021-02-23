Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.85.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $214.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

