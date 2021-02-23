Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

