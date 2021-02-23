Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after buying an additional 154,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

